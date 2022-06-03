Suárez's homer in 9th lifts Mariners to 4-3 win over Rangers SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer June 3, 2022 Updated: June 3, 2022 11:15 p.m.
1 of9 Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez gestures to the dugout as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) leaps but is unable to reach an errant throw from Eugenio Suarez that allowed Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien (2) to reach first safely in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Roenis Elias in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning winds up to throw to the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert walks to the dugout after working against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun follows through on a run-scoring double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Corey Seager scored on the play. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Joe Barlow, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Friday night after losing a lead of their own.
Suárez's throwing error at third base sparked a two-run sixth that got the Rangers even at 2.
SCHUYLER DIXON