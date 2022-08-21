Stewart, Bird help Storm beat Mystics 97-84 to sweep series Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 6:30 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, makes a 3-point basket over Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, center, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, right, tries to pass the ball around the defense of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, center, tries to pass around the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird, left, and center Tina Charles, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird looks to pass the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Seattle Storm center Tina Charles, left, tries to shoot around the defense of Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives with the ball against the Washington Mystics during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Sue Bird added season highs of 18 points and 10 assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 97-84 on Sunday to sweep their opening-round series.
No. 4 seed Seattle plays top-seeded Las Vegas in the second round. The best-of-five series begins next Sunday in Las Vegas.