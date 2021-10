COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shook up his lineup, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 for Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica.

Chris Richards, a 21-year-old central defender, was given his first competitive start as the Americans fielded their youngest lineup in a World Cup qualifier, averaging 22 years, 229 days. That broke the previous mark of 23 years, 85 days set at the Sept. 8 match at Honduras, a 4-1 win.