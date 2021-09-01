State: Newark skirted no-bid laws in $5M ice rink renovation

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's largest city violated state guidelines when it financed a $5.4 million contract to renovate a public ice skating rink when the cost should have been borne by the entity performing the work, a state comptroller's report released Wednesday concluded.
The report by acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh found the city didn’t conduct a public bidding process when it selected Devils Renaissance Development, a private entity associated with the New Jersey Devils NHL team, to renovate the rink at the Sharpe James and Kenneth A. Gibson Recreation and Aquatic Center in East Newark.