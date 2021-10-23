Stastny scores twice, Jets hold off Predators 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice and the short-handed Winnipeg Jets held off the Nashville Predators 6-4 on Saturday night.

Rookie forward Kristian Vesalainen got his first NHL goal for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who played without No. 1 center Mark Scheifele and captain Blake Wheeler for the second consecutive game. Both are in COVID-19 protocol.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the win.

Colton Sissons, Nick Cousins, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Roman Josi scored for Nashville.

Just 26 seconds after Josi pulled the Predators to 4-3 at 3:10 of the third period, Stastny scored his second of the game when he deflected Neal Pionk's point shot past goalie Juuse Saros, who stopped 23 shots.

Connor increased the lead to 6-3 on a power play. Tomasino scored with the man advantage with 6:19 left. Cousins and Trevor Novak assisted.

With Saros pulled, the Predators stormed the Winnipeg net, but they couldn't get any closer.

Winnipeg improved to 2-2-1 with its second straight win. The Predators fell to 1-4-0.

It was the Predators’ only visit to Winnipeg this season.

Vesalainen scored with 10 seconds left in the second period to give the Jets a 4-2 lead. He deflected Nate Schmidt's point shot past Saros. Dubois also assisted.

Nashville pulled to 3-2 on a second-period power play. Cousins backhanded a shot past Hellebuyck on a scramble in front. Novak and Tomasino assisted.

Winnipeg took a 3-1 lead with two goals 1:23 apart early in the second. First, Dubois deflected a point shot by Schmidt past Saros at 1:11. Then, Stastny pounced on Connor's rebound and fired it into the net for a power-play goal.

Earlier, Lowry knotted the score at 1 when he was sent in alone by defenseman Dylan DeMelo. Lowry slid a backhand underneath Saros at 2:42 of the first period.

The Predators struck first 75 seconds in. Sissons, unchecked on the open side of the Jets net, converted a pass from forward Tanner Jeannot, and Hellebuyck had no chance.

