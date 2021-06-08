Stassi, Angels make Royal pain of Kowar's major league debut JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 1:07 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs, and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar's major league debut into a nightmare as Los Angeles defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Monday night.
Stassi had an RBI single off Kowar during a four-run first inning and hit a two-run shot to right-center in the fifth. The Angels catcher, who finished with three hits, has a .318 batting average in 16 games this season. He is 7 for 15 with two home runs and five RBIs since returning last Tuesday from a stint on the injured list due to a concussion.