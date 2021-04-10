Stars, on rookie Jason Robertson's 2 goals, top Panthers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and Jamie Benn scored his third power-play goal in the last six games Saturday to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Joel L’Esperance joined Robertson scoring in the first two minutes and Anton Khudobin made 20 saves for the Stars, who won for the fourth time in their last six games. Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski had two assists each.