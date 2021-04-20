Stars beat Red Wings, 5-2, extend win streak to 4 games April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 11:22 p.m.
1 of12 Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) attempts to reach a loose puck ahead of Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) skates past as Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrate a goal scored by Robertson in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) compete for control of the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) sits by the net after being scored on by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) skates onto the ice to replace goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger looks back at the net after a score by Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula (51) in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Detroit Red Wings right wing Richard Panik (24) skates past as Dallas Stars' Sami Vatanen (45), Jamie Oleksiak (2), Denis Gurianov (34) and Tanner Kero (64) celebrate a goal scored by Oleksiak in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula (51) is congratulated by Darren Helm (43), Richard Panik (24), Adam Erne (73) and Filip Zadina (11) after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Dallas Stars beat Detroit 5-2 on Tuesday night to sweep back-to-back games against the Red Wings and extend their winning streak to four games.
Joe Pavelski, Tanner Kero, Blake Comeau and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars (19-14-12), who finished a 4-0-1 homestand. Dallas has a season-best eight-game point streak (6-0-2). The Stars are one point behind fourth-place Nashville for the Central Division’s last playoff spot with two games in hand.