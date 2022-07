DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have added Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine to the coaching staff while re-signing backup goalie Scott Wedgewood on a $2 million, two-year contract.

Spott and Nasreddine will be the assistants to new coach Pete DeBoer. Goaltending coach Jeff Reese and video coach Kelly Forbes are holdovers from former coach Rick Bowness' staff.