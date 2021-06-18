Stanton HR, triple play key Yankees' 8-4 win over Blue Jays MIKE HAIM, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 12:05 a.m.
1 of12 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs after hitting a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Castro during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New york Yankees Gio Urshela celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez, left, and Gio Urshela score on a single hit by Chris Gittens during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees celebrate an 8-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 New York Yankees' Chris Gittens brings in two runs on a single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 New York Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade throws to first after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays Cavan Biggio' out on a ball hit by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who was out on the double play during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher T.J. Zeuch during first the inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Yamkees starting pitcher Michael King throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead homer in a four-run seventh inning and the New York Yankees pulled off a wacky triple play Thursday night in an 8-4 win over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays.
Stanton broke a 3-all tie with his 13th homer, an opposite-field, two-run shot off Anthony Castro (1-2). The triple play in the first inning marked the first time the storied Yankees franchise turned two in one year.