Stanford wins championship for all those teams that couldn't JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 4:15 p.m.
1 of14 Stanford players celebrate on the River Walk after defeating Arizona 54-53 in the championship game of the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Stanford players celebrate on the River Walk after defeating Arizona 54-53 in the championship game of the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Stanford players celebrate on the River Walk after defeating Arizona 54-53 in the championship game of the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Stanford players celebrate on the River Walk after defeating Arizona 54-53 in the championship game of the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Stanford guard Kiana Williams (23) cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Stanford guard Lexie Hull cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Stanford players celebrate on the court after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer cuts down the net after the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike had their chances at championships for Stanford that fell short before the sisters finally celebrated one in San Antonio when the Cardinal finally got it done again.
Kate Starbird, Nicole Powell, Candice Wiggins and countless others were also part of talented Stanford teams that never ended their seasons by cutting down the nets.