Sputtering offense could put Notre Dame's goals in peril ANDREW MENTOCK, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame's season is teetering two games into Marcus Freeman’s first full year as coach.
The Fighting Irish have already tumbled from No. 5 all the way out of the AP Top 25 after losing at No. 2 Ohio State and last week's shocking home loss to Marshall. One more loss would give them their first 0-3 start in 15 years.
