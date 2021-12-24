Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name.
LeBron James had 36 points and nine rebounds and Russell Westbrook scored 30 points for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight for the first time this season amid COVID-19 roster chaos. The Lakers are playing without coach Frank Vogel and five players under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and they're 0-4 since Anthony Davis injured his left knee in Minnesota last week.