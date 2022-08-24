Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox MAUREEN MULLEN, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 11 p.m.
1 of12 Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. (25) is congratulated by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after scoring on a double by George Springer during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello delivers to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios delivers to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero, right, is congratulated by teammate Enrique Hernandez (5) after both scored on a two-run home run by Cordero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Toronto Blue Jays Jackie Bradley Jr., right, and Matt Chapman (26) celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox during the tenth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass (52) is congratulated by catcher Alejandro Kirk as Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo (99) returns to the dugout after Bass struck out Bobby Dalbec with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night.
Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox.
MAUREEN MULLEN