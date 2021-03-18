Spring chickens? Hawks' hot start catches eye of rival Bison

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A hot start by the University of North Dakota in the strange spring football season precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic has given the Fighting Hawks confidence entering their meeting with longtime rival and FCS kingpin North Dakota State.
The unbeaten Hawks, who have yet to reach the upper echelon in their more than decade-old transition to the FCS level from Division II, may have found their comfort zone by moving from the run-and-gun Big Sky Conference to the physical Missouri Valley. While there were other reasons for making the switch, including an easier travel schedule, the No. 1 prize was the yearly showdown with North Dakota State.