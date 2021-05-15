Spotify co-owner Ek says Kroenkes reject bid to buy Arsenal

Frank Griffiths/AP

LONDON (AP) — Spotify co-owner Daniel Ek says a bid to buy Arsenal has been rejected by the Kroenke family which owns the London-based Premier League club.

The Swedish entrepreneur behind the music-streaming service first revealed his takeover interest last month after owner Stan Kroenke's ill-fated attempt to lead Arsenal into a European Super League. The project collapsed amid fan anger and government opposition. Protests have continued ahead of games — where fans are locked out due to the pandemic.