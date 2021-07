BALDWIN – The Lake County Sportsmen Club continues to be active in developing its sportsman club facilities.

In its recent meeting minutes, the club reported it received from Lake County Foundation in the amount of $4908.00 which is targeted for the archery range. The three main purchases for the archery area are gravel, straw bales and the orange/pavilion.

It was pointed out the club has a person who will take the lead for the

archery project. It was reported club member Harold Nichols is working on getting quotes for the new building/storage for the archery area.

The club has had discussion on hunter safety courses. Greg Nichols Jr brought the information that the course may be opening after July 1.

The DNR is opening the online course and allowing in-person classes. The goal is to try and get a class started for mid-July with the goal of three classes for the year.