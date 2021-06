BALDWIN – Lake County Sportsman Club officials were upbeat on Saturday after the first annual 3-gun shoot at the clubgrounds on Saturday.

The competition featured four events: a 100-yard long gun shoot; a 10-yard pistol shoot; a 5-clay pigeon shotgun shoot and all three events combined for a separate score and cash prize.

“Most of them registered for all four events,” club president Len Todd said. “A couple of them did not.”

In the pistol shoot, Kristy Young of Baldwin was first; Dave Wronko of Baldwin second and James Young of South Haven third.

In the trap shoot, Howie Lodholtz of Chase was first, Dan Tagliareni of Reed City second and Greg Nichols Jr., of Baldwin third.

Young was first in the rifle event, Nichols second and Dale Groulx of Baldwin third.

There were about 16 persons who participated in the shoot and were able to survive early morning storms to have the event.

Lodholtz is also a member of the Reed City Sportsman Club, which will have a zone shoot June 26 and 27 for the Michigan Trap Shooting Association. “We should have 40 to 50 shooters,” he said. “Sunday we’re shooting handicap and doubles. It covers the U.P. and all of northern Michigan.”