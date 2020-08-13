Sportsman club holding open houses

BALDWIN - Lake County Sportsman Club president Len Todd said in his recent newsletter that the club, during the month of September, is hosting an open house every Tuesday evening 6-8 p.m.

The range will be open for shooting.

"A board member will be staffing the site to assist and greet any non-members that may show up," Todd said in his newsletter, encouraging new shooters to attend. "Please come and bring a friend. Bring your guns and give the range a try. This will also be open to the general public."

Todd added in his newsletter:

"Currently, we are still planning to hold the annual Deer Hunter's Dinner on Nov. 14 at the usual time and place (5-8 p.m., Baldwin VFW Hall). However, given the virus and our governor, we may not be able to hold it. The venue has been reserved and final planning will commence in September.

"The issue here is; we typically sell a lot of gun raffle tickets at this dinner. If we do not have the dinner and we cannot get into Jays, we need to figure out how to compensate for not having these opportunities to sell tickets. So, we are asking all members to step up and start selling more tickets."

Interested persons should call John Beach for tickets to sell and purchase (231) 898-6330.