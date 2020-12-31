Sportsman club discusses projects

BALDWIN – The Lake County Sportsman Club discussed 2021 projects at its recent December board meeting.

On the archery range update, it was requested to resubmit the grant application to the Lake County Community Foundation. There will also be discussion with the 4-H group on the range. Also at the meeting the 2021 budget forecast was adjusted to address the various projects that were considered potential projects for 2021 including the archery range. There was discussion also on how to get trap field improvements progressing.

The 3 Gun Shoot for Saturday, June 5, was presented to the board. It is broken down in four events: 100-yard-long gun, 10-yard pistol, 5 clay shotgun and an optional all event total. The cost will be $10 per event and additional $10 for the “all event” total. There will be a maximum of 50 participants and no practice on the day of the shoot. The Club supplies the pigeons and targets.

The NRA layout for a skeet and trap field vs. different layouts was presented.

There was also discussion on the pistol range overhead cover.

It was pointed out money was previously approved for the pistol coverage on one range, however, with the pricing of materials going so high over the summer, this was not completed. There will be some follow through for 2021. The board vote to add an additional $1000 on the pistol range roof.

There was discussion on the Hunter’s Safety program and the new lead person is going to be Keith Bartrum. He will be asked to attend the next meeting and have an updated inventory of guns to present.