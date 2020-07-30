Sports season excites Panther senior Ian Lemieux

BALDWIN - Ian Lemeiux has had a solid three-sport career at Baldwin with football, basketball and baseball, and is ready to continue it through his senior season with the Panthers.

He had been planning on baseball in the spring and being one of the Panthers' top pitchers before the COVID-19 outbreak forced other plans.

Lemieux and other Panthers have been outdoors in recent days on the Baldwin practice field hoping for a 2020 season.

"I've been working on my strength, working on my body and getting it ready for football," he said.

The state has limited Baldwin athletes and those from other schools on what they can do, especially when it comes to being indoors. He has worked out at home as often as he can.

Summer practices for Baldwin football started earlier this month officially with Lemieux, a two-way lineman, and his teammates looking to take advantage.

Lemieux will be left guard on offense for Baldwin's 8-man football attack and linebacker or defensive end on defense.

His strength at left guard is "my power and blocking," Lemieux said.

He stands at 6-foot-1 inches, and weighs 350 pounds.

On defense, "I'm pretty quick off the ball," Lemieux said. "I'm able to read well and do whatever I need to do on defense."

Last year's team had a little more success than in previous seasons, Lemieux recalled. There was a critical lack in numbers. But the numbers seems to be there this year.

"We have quite a few freshmen coming up," Lemieux said. "We have a bunch of seniors. This will be a team with a lot of speed and strength."