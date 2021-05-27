Sports briefs

TRACK

Pine River at regional

For the boys at Friday's Benzie Central regional, Evart was eighth and Pine River ninth. Pine River was fifth and Evart 11th for the girls.

For Pine River boys, Jayce Methner was third in the 800 meters (2:04.96). Logan Churchill was second in the 1,600 meters (4:32.45) and third in the 3,200 meters (9:50.02).

For the Pine River girls, Lorean Yeoman was third in the discus, Lynnesia Belvin, Sydney Edstrom, Kendra Montague and Ellie Rigling were second in the 4x400 relay 4:18.17, while Belvin, Edstrom, Montague and Rigling were first in the 4x200 relay (1:50.62). Belvin was first (27.05) and Montague second (27.61) in the 200 meters.

SOFTBALL

Pine River 0-2

Pine River was swept by Beal City on Friday.

The Aggies won the first game 14-1 and the second 10-0.

Amanda Hill was the losing pitcher of the first game, allowing four hits, one walk and had one strikeout.

Hill, Kim Hill and Vivian Maddox had hits.

In the second game, Amanda Hill allowed four hits, and had one strikeout. Emma Whitley and CorNesha Holmes had hits.

Pine River swept

Roscommon won the first game of Tuesday's Highland Conference doubleheader 4-3 in extra innings.

The losing pitcher was Emma Whitley. She allowed four hits. Whitley had a double, Alana Nichols had a double and one RBI and Madison Smith had a hit.

Amanda Hill was the losing pitcher in the second game, 5-3. She struck out six and allowed two walks and three hits.

Hill had two hits including a triple and Whitley and Corneshia Holmes both had hits.

"We did not get the big hit when we had runners in scoring positions," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "We were right there to win both games. We could not get the key hit when we needed it. It was the best my team has played all year defensively."