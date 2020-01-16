Sports briefs

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beal City 48,Pine River 37

BEAL CITY -- Beal City had quarter leads of 16-14, 26-17 and 40-27 in Tuesday's game.

Marcus Jurik had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Sasha Huffman had eight points and five rebounds.

"In the first quarter we attacked the rim and ran our offense, we just weren't finishing very well," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "Obviously the 3-point second quarter was a killer, and we never did find any offensive flow. Our shot selection was very poor, and we shot 9 percent from outside the arc. "

Pine River is 3-3 overall and 1-3, and is home Thursday vs NMC

Beal City won the JV game 49-37.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine River 59, Lakeview 17

LEROY -- Pine River improved to 1-7 in girls basketball action with a win over Lakeview.

It was 25-10 at halftime and 47-10 after the third quarter.

Madi Sparks had 14 points and eight rebounds, plus three steals. Payton Fulmerhouser had nine points and seven steals.

"It felt really good to get a win," Pine River coach Paula Justin said. "At halftime, we picked up the intensity."

The game ended with the running clock.

Pine River is at Beal City on Wednesday.

WRESTLING

Pine River wins

EVART -- Pine River won 48-18 over Evart in action on Jan. 8, and 54-12 over Frankfort.

At 103, Jordan Nelson was 2-0. Also going 2-0 were Matt Treiber (119), Seth Duncan (125), Jordan Koertje (130), Caden Mys (135), Phil Rigling (145), Austin Woosten (171) and Elijah Carper (189).

The Bucks host a memorial tournament on Saturday. They will honor the memory of past athletes who are no longer living. This will include state placer Tim Rizor, who died in November traffic accident.