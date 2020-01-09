Sports Briefs

BOYS BASKETBALL

LEROY - Pine River returned from the holidays with a 58-53 non-league victory over Farwell on Friday in non-league boys basketball action.

Pine River had a 16-12 lead after the first quarter but trailed 30-22 at halftime. The Bucks outscored Farwell 25-9 in the third quarter to take a 47-39 lead, Farwell had a 14-11 scoring edge in the final eight minutes.

Marcus Jurik led the Bucks with 20 points and Sasha Huffman with 18 points.

"Garett Sumpter had nine big points off the bench," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said.

Jurik added 10 rebounds.

"We came OK but had a terrible second quarter," Goodenow said. "We turned up our defense to where it should be in the third quarter and turned the game around. Our defense was the difference in the game."

Defense was the key in the 25-point quarter.

"We looked like a different team in the second half," Goodenow said. "Our defensive intensity was not there in the second quarter. It was huge in the third quarter."

GIRLS JV BASKETBALL

Baldwin was scheduled to return to action under coach Nikki Bergman with a game at home on Wednesday vs. Mason County Eastern and on Friday against Mesick.

BOYS BOWLING

The Panthers have a home date this Saturday at the Baldwin Bowling Center. They also play on Jan. 18 at Ludington.