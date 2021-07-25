Sporting KC beats Sounders 3-1 to pull closer in West

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi scored in the first half, Cameron Duke added his first MLS goal in the second and Sporting Kansas City handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, beating the Sounders 3-1 on Sunday night.

The matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference went to the side trying to chase down the leaders. Kansas City (9-3-3) pulled within two points of Seattle (9-2-5) in the West standings and has a game in hand. The Sounders also dropped a point behind New England for the overall MLS lead.

Russell gave Kansas City the early advantage curling a free kick past Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland in the 31st minute. Russell drew the free kick just outside the penalty area and his shot appeared to catch Seattle by surprise as it was still getting its positioning settled.

Salloi scored his ninth of the season shortly before halftime on a counter after a careless turnover by Seattle’s Kelyn Rowe.

And Duke provided the capper in the 72nd minute after Seattle had pulled to 2-1 and missed several chances to draw even. Duke barely stayed onside and volleyed his first goal off a pass from Graham Zusi.

Kansas City is unbeaten in its last five with wins in four of those matches.

Seattle set an MLS record going unbeaten in its first 13 games to start the season but has dropped two of its past three. The Sounders appeared lethargic and tired against Kansas City, playing their third game in seven days after road games at Minnesota United and Austin FC.

Seattle started a MLS-record five teenagers in its 1-0 victory over Austin on Thursday night and while a few more regulars were back in the lineup against Kansas City it was still a disjointed effort.

Fredy Montero gave Seattle a boost when he scored early in the second half. Montero nearly had a spectacular bicycle kick goal in the first half only to see it get shoved aside by Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Montero scored in the 51st minute getting a left-footed shot of a scramble in the penalty area past Melia. The Sounders nearly pulled even moments later when Raul Ruidiaz chipped attempt banged off the post after Melia appeared to get the slightest deflection.

Melia also denied Ruidiaz at the back post in stoppage time.

