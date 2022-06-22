Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95 JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer June 22, 2022 Updated: June 22, 2022 5:54 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from North Carolina farm country and parlayed his love of motorsports into a Hall of Fame career as one of the biggest track owners and most successful promoters in the history of auto racing, died Wednesday. He was 95.
His death was announced by Speedway Motorsports, which cited natural of causes.