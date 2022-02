CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bryson Mozone had 20 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate scored the last five points in overtime to beat Charleston Southern 78-73 on Saturday.

Charleston Southern's Claudell Harris Jr. made a 3-pointer that tied the game at 73 with 1:50 remaining. Mysta Goodloe answered with a jumper and the Spartans made 3 of 4 free throw to end it.