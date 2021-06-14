Sour 16: Orioles drop 16th straight on road, 4-3 to Indians TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 11:05 p.m.
1 of14 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his ball after hitting a one-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, argues with home plate umpire Jim Wolf in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario, left, gets Baltimore Orioles' Stevie Wilkerson at second base in the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Rosario was able to make the throw to get Orioles' Cedric Mullins at first base for a double play. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez watches his RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario watches his sacrifice fly in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Indians' Jose Ramirez scored on the play. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Baltimore Orioles' Pat Valaika (11) jumps for the ball as Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (7) advances to third base on a wild pitch in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Jean Carlos Mejia delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart, right, hits against the Cleveland Indians in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. Stewart was out at first base. Trey Mancini scored on the play. Indians catcher Rene Rivera watches. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
The Indians' victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain. Bieber was placed on the injured list and won't pick up a baseball for at least two weeks.