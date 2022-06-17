Sooners get on roll early, beat Aggies 13-8 in CWS opener ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 7:22 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus (15) hits a grand slam in the fourth inning against Texas A&M during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus (15) celebrates his grand slam with Wallace Clark (6), Jimmy Crooks, and Tanner Tredway during the in the fourth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Texas A&M, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Oklahoma pitcher Jake Bennett (54) throws a pitch against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Oklahoma outfielder John Spikerman (8) scores a run against Texas A&M in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Texas A&M's Jordan Thompson (31) hits a three-run home run in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Texas A&M Jordan Thompson, third from left, celebrates his three-run home run with teammates Brett Minnich (23) and Troy Claunch (12) in the second inning against Oklahoma in the during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Texas A&M pitcher Joseph Menefee throws in the second inning against Oklahoma during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Oklahoma infielder Jackson Nicklaus (15) throws out Texas A&M infielder Jack Moss in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Texas A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer (35) throws a pitch against Oklahoma in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. John Peterson/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on No. 5 national seed Texas A&M early in a 13-8 win in the College World Series opener Friday.
The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies' comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.