Some NFL prospects made most of extra college season

Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. went from career backup to featured back after returning for his extra year of eligibility, improving his NFL draft stock in the process.
Robinson isn't alone. Underclassmen get much of the attention in the draft running Thursday through Saturday, with top prospects often leaving school early. Others such as Robinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson stayed for a fifth or even sixth year and likely worked their way into higher picks and bigger paydays.