Softball organizer plans two 2020 tournaments

BALDWIN -- Curt Gravatt is a longtime Baldwin softball promoter already looking ahead for two major tournaments this year.

Gravatt had been president of the Baldwin League but acknowledged there hasn't been enough interest to bring back the league which has been idle for three years.

"I put some feelers out but there's been no interest for sure," Gravatt said.

Gravatt lives just inside the Newaygo County line from Lake County.

With the coronavirus issue, activity is very limited, although Gravatt said it was very crowded over the weekend.

"They were going to their cabins and stuff," he said. "They're doing a lot of hiking on the trails."

The tournaments will take place in July with Troutarama and the Labor Day tournament. Both were canceled because of storms.