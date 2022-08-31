Snell's strong outing, Grisham's HR lead Padres past Giants JOE STIGLICH, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 1:45 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 San Diego Padres' Blake Snell pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 CORRECTS TO TWO-RUN, INSTEAD OF SOLO, HOME RUN - San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with Austin Nola (26) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 CORRECTS TO TWO-RUN, INSTEAD OF SOLO, HOME RUN - San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after hitting an RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, second from right, is pulled from the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres by manager Gabe Kapler, left, during the sixth inning in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns throws to first for an out on San Diego Padres' Austin Nola during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, walks to the dugout after San Francisco Giants' Austin Wynns struck out swinging to end the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 San Francisco Giants' Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Snell allowed four hits over six innings and Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
Snell (6-7) struck out eight and rebounded from a shaky start against Cleveland his last time out, when he permitted a season-high six runs. In three starts against San Francisco this season, the left-hander has held the Giants to two runs and struck out 27 over 17 2/3 innings.