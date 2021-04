DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Smyth intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns, Oka Emmanwori scored on a kickoff return, and Presbyterian defeated Stetson 23-3 on Saturday.

The Hatters (0-3, 0-3 Pioneer Football League) scored first on a 33-yard Cameron Gillis field goal, but then Emmanwori took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards into the end zone. Parker Maddrey added a 33-yard field goal for Presbyterian (2-3, 2-3).