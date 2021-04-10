Smith solid in 1st start as Diamondbacks cool off Reds, 8-3 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 11:50 p.m.
1 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Riley Smith throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell, right, arrives on the mound to remove starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) from the baseball game as Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart stands near the mound during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera reaches out to field a grounder hit by Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, before throwing to first base for the out during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a diving grab on a grounder hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, before throwing to first base for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera, right, celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds with third base coach Tony Perezchica (3) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHOENIX (AP) — Riley Smith pitched six effective innings in his first career start, Tim Locastro had four hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks cooled off the Cincinnati Reds by beating them 8-3 on Saturday night.
Smith (1-0) was impressive, giving up just two runs on eight hits against a Reds team that had won six in a row. The 26-year-old right-hander took the rotation spot of lefty Caleb Smith, who was moved to the bullpen after struggling during his first outing.