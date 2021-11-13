Smith's late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021
1 of11 Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Lyon (34) freezes the puck as teammates Ethan Bear (25) and Jaccob Slavin (74) defends against St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook (48) gets tangled between St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Marco Scandella (6) as goaltender Joel Hofer (1) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Tony DeAngelo (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) tries to poke the puck away from St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37) has his shot blocked by St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer (1) with Blues' Marco Scandella (6) nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) tries to clear the puck in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz (78) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.
Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.