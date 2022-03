PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 Saturday night in the first round of The Basketball Classic.

Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 19 points apiece for Portland (19-14) and had 14 points, seven assists and three steals. Wood added seven rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals.