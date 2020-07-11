Sioux Falls schools enter Phase 2 of return to play plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Following a nearly month-long stay in Phase 1 of their return to play game plan, the Sioux Falls public schools are ready to advance to Phase 2 next week.

To some, the 28-day stay in Phase 1 and upcoming 21-day stay in Phase 2 may seem like overkill — after all, the NFHS guidelines upon which the school district’s plan is based sets the minimum at two weeks in each phase. But the district’s multi-phased approach was designed with two specific targets in mind: To ensure fall sports can begin on time and, when they are allowed to resume, that their athletes are able to hit the ground running.

“Our whole goal in this is to start (fall sports and activities) on August 3. We want to compete on August 3,” SFSD activities director Casey Meile told the Argus Leader. “We’ve taken some really good measures and have been really methodical and smart about how we’re planning to make that happen.”

With no setbacks through Phase 1 — “Everything’s been going great,” Meile said — Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington are preparing to move into Phase 2 on Monday.

While pre-workout screenings and an overall focus on individual fundamental skill development will continue, two coaches will be allowed to help with workouts, with limitations on gathering size loosened based on each sport. For example, basketball is now allowed 20 participants in the main gym and 10 in the auxiliary gym, while volleyball can have 40 total participants (24-main, 16-auxiliary).

On-field football workouts will also begin Monday, with groups limited to 25 per half of field, which will allow for position-specific workouts while still maintaining social distancing. Meile said they’ve discussed bringing out helmets and pads so the athletes can begin getting acclimatized. “They’re going to start ramping it up,” Meile said.

Football, and the other sports, will also be allowed to start running group drills (i.e. set recognition and skeleton group drills on air). Scrimmaging and drills involving face-to-face interaction are still not allowed, but, Meile said, they are gradually “increasing that bubble.”

Team activities and workouts will be lengthened to 75 minutes beginning Monday, but weight room sessions — which will be allowed larger groups — will remain at 45 minutes to accommodate more athletes. Not unlike others in the state, Meile said the Sioux Falls strength and conditioning coaches have seen upsides to the new format, with coaches telling him that the participants are “fresh and excited” when they arrive. “All of our coaches were really positive on what’s going on and on the approach we’ve taken,” Meile said.

“We frameworked everything around (strength and conditioning) at the three schools,” he added. “We don’t think our kids, if they’ve been participating in our strength and conditioning program, are going to come back out of shape. We think we’re going to come and hit the ground running. We think they’re going to be fresh.”

Barring any setbacks, the three Sioux Falls schools will move into the third and final phase on Aug. 3 — the scheduled start date for soccer, competitive cheer, competitive dance and girls tennis.

“Ultimately, we’re successful if we kick off and we’re practicing on Aug. 3,” Meile said. “That’s really going to be the litmus test on whether or not our summer program was a success.”