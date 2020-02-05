Sinclair adds to her record and Canada downs Mexico 2-0

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Christine Sinclair extended her international career goals record when she scored in the 26th minute, and Canada went on to defeat Mexico 2-0 on Tuesday night in the final group stage match at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

Canada advances to face Costa Rica in a semifinal on Friday in Carson, California. Mexico draws a more difficult task in the other semi against the defending World Cup champion U.S. national team.

The winners of the semifinals will earn the region's two berths in the Tokyo Olympics. The tournament's title match is set for Sunday.

Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, eliminated from the knockout round, met in the late match at Edinburg's HEB Park.

Sinclair sat out of Canada's last group match after scoring two goals in the opener, giving her 185 international goals, most among men or women. She passed retired U.S. star Abby Wambach, who had 184.

Sinclair scored No. 186 to give Canada the early lead before Shelina Zadorsky added Canada's second goal just before the half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports