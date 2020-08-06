ShopRite LPGA Classic to be held without fans this year

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After consulting with public health officials, the organizers of the tournament announced the plans Thursday for the event which is being contested at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.

As part of the announcement, this year’s tournament will expand from three to four rounds. All four rounds will be televised live on Golf Channel.

ShopRite has raised more than $35 million for regional charities through its decades long association with the LPGA, and that commitment will continue this year.

“While we are disappointed we won’t be able to host the best fans in professional golf this year, the health and safety of our community and the women who compete on the LPGA tour come first,” said Bill Hansen, Tournament Director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer.

