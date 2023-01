FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow American Lindsey Vonn with 82 wins each, is 0.17 seconds behind Vlhova going into the second run.