Shi , Wang lead the way again in Olympic springboard diving July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 4:26 a.m.
1 of15 Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Krysta Palmer of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A tattoo of the Olympic rings decorate the foot of Jennifer Abel, of Canada, as she prepares to dive in the women's diving 3-meter springboard preliminary at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Pamela Ware of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Hailey Hernandez of the United States' competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Pamela Ware of Canada competes in women's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TOKYO (AP) — China had another dominating performance at the Olympic diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard on Saturday.
In a repeat of the preliminaries, defending Olympic champion Shi Tingmao posted the highest score over five dives and teammate Wang Han ranked second. The pair already teamed up to win the 3-meter synchronized event.