Shelton leads N. Arizona past Idaho 83-78 in OT

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Shelton had a career-high 30 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Idaho 83-78 in overtime on Saturday.

Shelton hit 9 of 11 foul shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Nik Mains had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Northern Arizona (3-6, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Keith Haymon added 15 points.

Scott Blakney scored a career-high 23 points for the Vandals (0-7, 0-4). Gabe Quinnett added 18 points and Damen Thacker had 17 points and six assists.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 78-65 last Thursday.

