Shawn Williams looks back at solid career

BALDWIN -- Shawn Williams was among the top athletes at Baldwin during his stint as an athlete and continues to be a huge supporter of the program.

Williams graduated in 1994. He was athletic director 2014-2018. He played basketball four seasons and led Baldwin to four conference and district titles.

Baldwin was ranked No. 1 in the state in 1994. He played football four years and was an all-stater and led the team to the playoffs.

He was a participant in the East-West All-star game and was defensive MVP. He would later join the Central Michigan football program and was a four-year starter.

He played for the 1994 MAC conference champions.

Williams was fifth all-time in career tackles with 30. He also was in track three years and was a two-time all-state long jumper and member of the 4x100 relay team.

A favorite memory of Williams' was beating Covert on a buzzer beater in a basketball game his senior season.

"Some coaches measure success in wins and losses, I'll measure mine in 20 years," Williams said.

He is now involved in Project Focus , a TrueNorth community service, is an out-of-school time program which implements mentoring, civic engagement, career and college preparation, social and emotional learning, high adventure and academic enrichment activities.

According to its website, TrueNorth operates Project FOCUS in Baldwin, Hart, Holton, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, and Walkerville in west Michigan through the federally-funded 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education.