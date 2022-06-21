Shawinigan rallies past Edmonton 4-3 in Memorial Cup
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored in a 78-second span in the third period, leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup.
Dube tied the game at 3-all at 5:37 of the third and Nadeau netted the eventual game winner less than a minute later for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions. Jordon Tourigny and Xavier Bourgault scored the other goals for Shawinigan.