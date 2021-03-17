Sexton, Garland help Cavs snap 4-game slide, beat Celtics TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 10:45 p.m.
1 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) grabs a rebound ahead of Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard (11) and Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-110. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland's young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
The Cavs also ended a nine-game losing streak to the Celtics, who wore their familiar green on St. Patrick's Day but had nothing to celebrate.