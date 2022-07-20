Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic were on the official U.S. Open entry lists released Wednesday, but that doesn't mean they'll necessarily play in the tournament — and in Djokovic's case, he can't, as of now, because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
The singles entry lists are a formality, and they include all players who are eligible based purely on this week's WTA and ATP rankings. Williams is on there by virtue of a special ranking granted to her because she missed so much time due to injury; her first match in a year came last month at Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan.