Semptimphelter sparks Bucknell to 21-10 win over Cornell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nick Semptimphelter threw a touchdown pass 36 seconds into the final quarter and added a 2-yard scoring run with 8:24 left to play to rally Bucknell to its first win of the season with a 21-10 victory over Cornell in nonconference play on Saturday.

Cornell led 7-0 after the first quarter on Delonte Harrell's 3-yard TD run. The Bison (1-3) pulled even in the second quarter on Tyler Beverett's 1-yard scoring run. Scott Lees' 27-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter, giving the Big Red (0-3) a 10-7 lead. Semptimphelter put Bucknell up for good early in the final quarter with a 4-yard TD toss to Christian Spugnardi and then wrapped up the win with 2-yard scoring run with 8:24 left to play.