Sean Couturier's goal gives Flyers 3-2 home win over Bruins KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 5 p.m.
1 of15 Boston Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee battle along the boards for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman looks for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Bruins won 4-2. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron skates up ice ahead of Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Boston Bruins' Sean Kuraly, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Justin Braun collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk, center, celebrates his goal with Steven Kampfer (44) and Craig Smith during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny, left, celebrates with Jakub Voracek, center, and Claude Giroux after Konecny scored a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott, right, makes a save on a shot attempt by Boston Bruins' Nick Ritchie as Flyers' Robert Hagg, rear, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman watches the puck after making a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere celebrates after scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Bruins won 4-2. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored near the midway point of the third period to break a tie and the Philadelphia Flyers picked up a critical 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Brian Elliott stopped 29 shots for Philadelphia, which moved within four points of Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the NHL's East Division. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Flyers with Philadelphia having 16 games remaining. The two teams have completed their regular-season series.