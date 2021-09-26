Seager 2 HRs, Urías, Dodgers win 100th, keep pace in NL West DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager hit two solo homers, Julio Urías posted his MLB-leading 19th victory and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 100th game of the season by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday.
The World Series champion Dodgers continued their stellar year, but it still might not be enough to match the San Francisco Giants, who remain two games ahead in the NL West.