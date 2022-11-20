Scott leads Maryland explosion in 88-70 win over Miami

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 24 points, all five Maryland starters reached double figures in scoring, and the Terrapins defeated Miami 88-70 on Sunday in the championship game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Maryland remains undefeated in Kevin Willard's first season as coach, largely due to an explosive first half in which Scott had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists and the Terrapins drained seven 3-pointers to lead 47-34 at the break. The Terps shot 63% and dominated the boards with a 24-8 rebounding advantage.